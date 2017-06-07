Pana man charged with murder in May 31 death

PANA, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of another man has been charged with first-degree murder.

Court records show Quinton Morrissey, 18, faces a murder charge in addition to an aggravated battery charge. Police say Morrissey was arrested during the course of the investigation into the death of 59-year-old Stephen Presnell.

Officers say they responded to a report of an unresponsive male at a home near Pana Lake on May 31, and upon arriving, they found Presnell dead at the scene. The Christian County Coroner says autopsy results revealed that Presnell died from blunt trauma to the head, chest, and abdomen.

Morrissey is due back in court on June 16.