Arizona man, woman charged in central Illinois

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two people from Arizona are facing weapon and drug charges in central Illinois.

The Illinois State Police arrested Archie Brown, 31, and Mariah Neville, 25, on May 30. Officers discovered them in Logan County.

They both face several charges, including possession of a stolen weapon, unlawful methamphetamine possession, ecstasy possession, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Brown and Neville are now in the Logan County Jail. They’ll be in court at 11 a.m. on June 7.