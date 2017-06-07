Fatal motorcycle crash ruled accidental

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The cause of a fatal crash from April has been ruled as accidental. On Wednesday, the coroner’s officer and police released their final findings during a coroner’s inquest.

The crash happened near Eldorado and Water Street on April 24 around 1:40 p.m. A motorcycle and truck collided, killing 68-year-old Dominick A. Caputo. Decatur police officers say a motorcycle collided with a truck in the intersection.

Caputo, who was operating the motorcycle sustained severe injuries and later died at a local hospital.

According to the crash investigation findings, both the truck and Caputo tried to make it through the light when it turned yellow. The truck was traveling east on Eldorado and Caputo was traveling south.