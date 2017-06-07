Fatal motorcycle crash ruled accidental

Fatal motorcycle crash ruled accidentalPosted:
-
Semi trailer falls on top of maintenance worker, dies from injuries
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham police are investigating a deadly workplace accident. Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. first responders were called after a semi trailer fell onto a man at Pinnacle foods on South Banker Street. Authorities say 59-year-old Lowell Ingram was preforming routine maintenance on the semi when it fell on top of him. Ingram was rushed to St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital where he died later in the afternoon. Police say Ingram worked for a truck...
-
Mother speaks out after teens sentenced in 13 year old's death
SHELBYVILLE, Ill (WAND)- On June 17, 2016 13 year old Alexis Williams died of an asthma attack. Since, her death was investigated by State's Attorney of Shelby County and Illinois State police. Monday, a Shelby County judge sentenced two minors in connection with her death. They both face 2 years probation with other stipulation's included. WAND spoke exclusively to Williams' mother, Kathy Davis. Davis said, "I wanted in their community service to include...
-
Stabbing victim speaks out in hopes to end violence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill, (WAND)- "When I left the store, I felt someone bump me from behind, so I turned around and asked the guy what’s up. Then all the sudden I felt fire in my back," said Michael Dunhoff the victim of a random stabbing in Springfield. The attack happened on May 27th at the Casey’s on Ridge Ave. when Michael stopped to grab a drink before heading to work. "I touched my back and I pulled out my hand and it was bloody red, so I asked him ...
-
Decatur motorcyclist seriously injured in June 3 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a June 3 crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.
-
Love's to construct Decatur truck stop
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Love’s is planning on building a large truck stop in Decatur at Interstate 72 and Illinois Route 121.
-
Prison foils woman's escape attempt
Lincoln, Ill. (WAND) – A prisoner tried to escape Logan Correctional Center over the weekend.
-
Arrest made in Graceland Baseball Complex theft
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An arrest has been made in a burglary at Graceland Baseball Complex.
-
Child struck by car in Bloomington dies
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A six-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Bloomington this past weekend has died.
-
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The cause of a fatal crash from April has been ruled an accident.
-
Pana man charged with murder in May 31 death
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of another man has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
