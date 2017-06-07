Door 4 Food Truck making a splash in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new food truck in Decatur is quickly gaining attention in the community by putting twists on classic summer food favorites.

The Door 4 Brewing Company Food Truck is located next to Woody's Bar on West South Side Drive in Decatur. Customers can purchase favorites such as hamburgers, pulled pork, and bratwurst, but with a slight twist.

Chef Terry Kenney says some of the twists include pickled radish on pulled pork, braised cabbage for bratwurst, and more. The truck also features a salvaged grill from the former Ray Shaw's Restaurant.

However, the owners have much larger plans for their business. The food truck will soon be moved to a new location, and the owners will open a new craft brewery at Marquis Beverage Company.

Kenney adds, " The brewery itself is gonna be kind of a party spot. We're gonna have the food truck down there, fire pits outside, bands playing from time to time, a taste of a big town in Decatur."

For more information about the Door 4 Brewing Company Food Truck, click here.