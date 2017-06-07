Search for new Oasis Day Center director continues

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Heritage Behavioral Health officials say even though the director for the Oasis Day Center has announced his resignation, no changes will be made to the services Oasis provides.

Officials say Oasis Day Center Director Todd Tuggle resigned last week, citing personal reasons. In response, Heritage Behavioral Health, which oversees the Oasis Day Center, is searching for a new director to lead the 18-year-old center.

Heritage Behavioral Health Chief Human Resources Officer Cindy Slead says, "We have no doubt that Oasis is going to continue to operate very efficiently. It's going to serve the clients, and we'll take care of filling the position. We're looking for someone who has had, hopefully, some experience with the homeless population.

Oasis Day Center provides food, clothing, and a safe place to stay during the day for Decatur's homeless. For more information, click here.