Law Enforcement Torch Run makes its way through Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police Troopers, local law enforcement agencies, and other volunteers helped to bring the Flame of Hope through Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the 17th leg of the Law Enforcement Touch Run brought the Flame of Hope to the steps of the Illinois State Capitol. The Torch Run aims to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Illinois, and is the largest year-round fundraising movement that benefits the program.

Officers and volunteers will carry the Flame of Home nearly 1,500 miles to its final destination at the opening ceremonies for this year's Summer Games in Bloomington.

For more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run, click here.