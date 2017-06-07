Crime Stoppers seeking tips in Springfield robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking tips to help solve a robbery that happened at a Circle K service station in Springfield on June 3.

Springfield police say the robbery happened at the Circle K, located at 3261 Clearlake Avenue, just after 9 p.m. According to the investigation into the robbery, a black male in his late 40s or early 50s implied he had a weapon, took the contents of the cash drawer, and left the business on foot.

A still image from surveillance video showing the suspect in this robbery has been attached to this video.

If you have any information about this robbery, or can identify the person shown in the photo, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.