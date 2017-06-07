Central Illinois Foodbank receives crucial donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield received a large donation of milk just in time for summer vacation.

Prairie Farms donated 500 gallons of milk to the food bank to celebrate National Dairy Month. Milk is a crucial donation to the food bank, as they rarely have enough to give out to the people who visit the food bank.

"This is crucial for us, milk is one of the most requested items at pantries. Most people that access pantries only get one gallon of milk per year, so milk is a huge thing for us and to get this amount is just awesome." said Krista Lisser, Public Relations Manager for Central Illinois Foodbank.

This was the fourth year that Prairie Farms has donated to the Springfield food pantry, totaling 4,000 gallons donated.

This year, Prairie Farms will be donating 14,500 gallons of milk to 22 food banks across the Midwest. Prairie Farms has been donating milk to the community for more than fifty years.

"This is us celebrating Dairy month. This started back in roughly 1937, when there was a glut in milk. So what they did is said, we have a glut in milk, let's go ahead and do a push back and give back to the community at this time." said Terry Turley, Branch Manager for the Springfield Prairie Farms.

Central Illinois Foodbank will receive an additional 350 gallons of milk next week from Hy-Vee. A quarter of the 850 gallons of milk will be distributed at the Foodbank's Healthy Foods Distributions this month, while the rest will be available to the over 150 agencies the food bank serves.