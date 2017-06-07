Gwendolyn Brook's 100th birthday celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White hosted a poetic celebration for Gwendolyn Brooks on what would have been her 100th birthday.

The celebration which took place at the Illinois State Library in Springfield featured poetry written by Gwendolyn Brooks and recited by local writers, poets ,artists and performers.

"It's important to honor great poetry. To have a great poet, a great author right here in Illinois. To be celebrating her in a building that is named for her honor and as I mentioned her name is inscribed on the building as well as the building named for her. It's only appropriate that we celebrate her at her 100th birthday." said Kathryn Harris, who emceed the event.

Brooks was the first African-American to win the Pulitzer Prize in 1950, and was named the Illinois Poet Laureate in 1968, a position which she held until her death in 2000.

The Illinois State Library building was officially rededicated in honor of Gwendolyn Brooks in 2003.

Brooks wrote more than 20 books of poetry and taught poetry and creative writing at numerous colleges and universities. She is often renowned for using her influence as a leading figure in American literature to promote the value of poetry and inspire young writers.

