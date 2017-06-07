Businesses attend Ameren Illinois' energy efficiency symposium

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of businesses, nonprofit organizations, and vendors attended a one-day energy efficiency workshop in Springfield on Wednesday.

The workshop, hosted by Ameren Illinois, was held at Crowne Hotel Plaza Wednesday morning. Attendees were able to learn more about energy efficiency rebates and incentives offered by Ameren, as well as discuss energy efficiency trends and potential projects with others.

Keynote speaker for this year's event was Mark Jewell, a best-selling author and co-founder of Selling Energy.

For more information about Ameren Illinois, click here.