SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Copper thieves in Sangamon County are targeting cell phone towers throughout the county.

The Sangamon County Sheriff's says there were five cell phone tower thefts in the month of May. They tell WAND, they tend to see copper thieves targeting cell phone towers usually every 2-3 years, but to have five in the same month is pretty rare. Thieves are gaining entrance through the fence.

"They are entering by cutting the fence, either cutting power to the station, unvolting the wire and dragging the wire out in sections, it depends on the tower, but some have them have been fifty to seventy-five feet." said Sgt. Rodney Vose, Sergeant Detective with Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Vose believes that copper is going for around $6-7 per foot. The problem with robbers targeting cell phone towers is due to the risk, and the cost associated with repair.

"This is very dangerous, and it's costing a lot of money to the cell phone companies and the fence companies that are putting the fence around. Mainly if anyone sees anything suspicious, call the Sheriff's Department, call Crimestoppers. Get a license plate number if you see a truck or a car, just anyone running around please call."

Here a list of the cell phone tower thefts in Sangamon County:

May 5- 4100 block of Jimtown Road, New Berlin

May 5- 4500 block of Jimtown Road, New Berlin

May 15- 100 block of Dickey Road, Glenarm

May 15 & 19- 1500 block of South Mt. Pulaski Road, Illiopolis

May 24- 4500 block of Maxheimer Road, Rochester

Springfield Police Department has also been dealing with copper thefts, but on a much lower scale. Police say thieves are targeting air conditioners, which they say is typical this time of year.

Crimestoppers can be reached at 217-788-8427.