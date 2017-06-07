Scovill Zoo adds fresh animal exhibits

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur zoo has made some big changes to the animals it keeps.

Scovill Zoo now has tentacle snakes in its reptile exhibits. Red pandas are on display as well.

They’re planning even more changes down the road, including an influx of baby animals.

The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the summer season. Tickets are $6.50 for adults, $4 for children between ages 2 and 12, and $5.50 for seniors over 65.

Children under two can get into Scovill Zoo free.