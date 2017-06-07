Picture sparks concern about emergency vehicles

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Facebook post has people worrying about emergency responders getting stopped by trains.

The post shows a picture of a firetruck stuck at railroad tracks because a train had stopped.

Many people shared and commented on Facebook worrying that if they ever need emergency personnel it might get stopped.

Fire Chief Jeff Abbott said not to worry. He said, "Quite frankly, anybody in emergency services in Decatur is familiar with the trains and routes of travel that we take. We avoid certain railroad tracks at all times of the day because of the probability of being stopped by a train and we'll take a different route all the time."

Chief Abbott said the situation depicted on Facebook was a non-emergency call. He said protocol is different with every call depending on its severity.