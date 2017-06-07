Decatur Park Board recognizes DISC staff after they help save a mans life

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- One man was saved by Disc staff after he collapsed during a workout last week. The Decatur Park Board Recognized the staff’s quick response to a what could have been a fatal emergency.

Many of us work out to stay in shape, but what happens when you are hitting the gym, and see someone suffer a heart attack.

"You train for it hoping you don't have to use it, but if you do, your trained to do it," says Tony Albertina the assistant manager of the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.

A week ago, one man collapsed from cardiac arrest. That's when one patron and Disc staff saved the man’s life.

"It really makes you feel good and makes you feel like what you do is worthwhile," said the Manager of the Decatur Indoor Sports Center Jamie Davis.

If not for the fast actions of disc staff, it's unknown if the victim of the heart attack would have survived.

"We focus on team work in every aspect of our jobs, but this was a completely different aspect of our jobs,” added Jamie. “It was team work not only with our staff, but also with the community involved as well. It was as if we had worked together forever."

The Park Board recognized the staff's exemplary response to a unexpected situation, but those involved say they were just doing their job.

"It's good to be recognized, but it's part of our job,” says Jamie. “You know it's our day to day lives it’s our jobs, it's what we are trained to do, but it is very nice."

Staff at the Disc hope this emergency inspires more people to become AED, and CPR certified.

"Look at your local places that may do them,” says Jamie. “The American Red Cross, the Heart Association places like that, should offer classes."

Staff also hopes others will realize how precious life truly is.

"It makes you appreciate stuff more because something can happen to where everything can be gone in a matter of minutes," added Tony.