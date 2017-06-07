Danville to close down fire station

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville leaders have voted to close one of the city’s fire stations.

Fire Station 4, located on East Main Street, will shut down. Danville’s city council originally planned to close Station 3 on Griffin Street.

Danville’s Fire Station Closure Committee recommended the change, citing Station 3’s ability to reach most city buildings within five minutes. Opponents are worried about long response times.

The firefighters’ union says it does not support closing any of Danville’s four stations.