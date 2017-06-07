U of I students cycling across the U.S. to raise money for cancer research

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - More than two dozen University of Illinois students made their way through Champaign on Wednesday as part of a country-wide journey to raise money for cancer research.

The students are bicycling 4,800 miles, from New York to San Francisco, to raise money for cancer research. During their journey, riders will interview people whose lives have been affected by cancer for the "Portraits" project, which highlights those individuals' stories.

More than $100,000 was raised by the students over the school year.