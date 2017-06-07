West Nile virus safety tips for Macon County

DECATUR, Ill (WAND)- Wednesday, the Health Department along with the Mosquito Abatement District in Macon County confirmed the West Nile virus showed up in a batch of mosquito's.

WAND talked to health officials on how to stay safe from the virus that can easily turn deadly if untreated.

Carol Carlton with the health department said, "the symptoms of West Nile are kind of similar to the flu. So some people will think, 'oh I just have the flu.' If they have any immune issues like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, they are more at risk for developing something and it can advance to be something severe where they have stiff neck, paralysis, coma, and they can die from that."

Wearing repellents containing Deet and wearing long sleeve pants and shirts are a good way to keep the bites at bay.