Part-Time Photographer

WAND-TV (DMA#85) The #1 source for news and weather located in Decatur, Illinois, is looking for a highly creative and motivated part-time photographer to take our newscasts to a new level.

The ideal candidate must have superb shooting and editing skills. He or she must also be able to thrive under tight deadlines and multi-task. Familiarity with non-linear editing is essential.

Rush resume and link of you work to Aaron Vogel, News Director, at aaron.vogel@wandtv.com.

WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.