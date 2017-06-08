Paris woman charged in house fire investigation

Paris woman charged in house fire investigationPosted:
Picture sparks concern about emergency vehicles
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Facebook post has people worrying about emergency responders getting stopped by trains.
Door 4 Food Truck making a splash in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new food truck in Decatur is quickly gaining attention in the community by putting twists on classic summer food favorites.
Coroner: Nevada woman says child's body in Illinois garage
Authorities say human remains have been found after a Las Vegas woman told investigators her dead child had been in a vacant southern Illinois home for two years.
Fatal motorcycle crash ruled accidental
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The cause of a fatal crash from April has been ruled an accident.
Mother speaks out after teens sentenced in 13 year old's death
SHELBYVILLE, Ill (WAND)- On June 17, 2016 13 year old Alexis Williams died of an asthma attack. Since, her death was investigated by State's Attorney of Shelby County and Illinois State police. Monday, a Shelby County judge sentenced two minors in connection with her death. They both face 2 years probation with other stipulation's included. WAND spoke exclusively to Williams' mother, Kathy Davis. Davis said, "I wanted in their community service to include...
Pana man charged with murder in May 31 death
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of another man has been charged with first-degree murder.
Prison foils woman's escape attempt
Lincoln, Ill. (WAND) – A prisoner tried to escape Logan Correctional Center over the weekend.
Semi trailer falls on top of maintenance worker, dies from injuries
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham police are investigating a deadly workplace accident. Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. first responders were called after a semi trailer fell onto a man at Pinnacle foods on South Banker Street. Authorities say 59-year-old Lowell Ingram was preforming routine maintenance on the semi when it fell on top of him. Ingram was rushed to St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital where he died later in the afternoon. Police say Ingram worked for a truck...
Decatur motorcyclist seriously injured in June 3 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a June 3 crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.
Decatur Park Board recognizes DISC staff after they help save a mans life
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- One man was saved by Disc staff after he collapsed during a workout last week. The Decatur Park Board Recognized the staff’s quick response to a what could have been a fatal emergency. Many of us work out to stay in shape, but what happens when you are hitting the gym, and see someone suffer a heart attack. "You train for it hoping you don't have to use it, but if you do, your trained to do it," says Tony Albertina the assistant manager of the ...
