Paris woman charged in house fire investigation

Paris, Ill. (WAND) -- A Paris woman is being charged in connection to a fire that totaled a home in Edgar County.

According to court records, Natalie Foltz, 51, lists her address at 703 Douglas Street, where a massive fire destroyed the home Saturday, June 3.

Foltz is charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest, a case being handled by the Edgar County State's attorney.

Their office would not comment on an ongoing investigation, but Paris Police Chief Mike Henness told WAND News the homeowner was not pursuing charges related to the fire.

Foltz is currently awaiting trial for battery of a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in connection to an October 2016 incident. She plead guilty in 2010 to misdemeanor battery.

Foltz is in the Edgar County Jail in a $20,000 bond.