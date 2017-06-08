Seventh Campustown beating suspect pleads guilty

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Another person involved in a Campustown beating will head to prison.

Korrion Taylor, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery this week, admitting to helping assault 23-year-old Edwin McCraney on Sept. 25, 2016. Our partners at The News-Gazette say he will serve a four-year term behind bars. He has credit for 58 days already served.

Police have connected eight people to the McCraney beating. Taylor is the seventh to receive a prison sentence. The News-Gazette says the eighth person will be in court next week.

Police say the McCraney beating started when a group of people thought he spilled a drink on someone at a party. The assault left him unconscious.

Robbie Patton, 19, is accused of firing a gun soon after the beating and killing George Korchev, 22. Patton will also be in court in the next week.