I-74 crash causes damage, delays

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – An interstate crash left traffic backed up Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police in District 10 say a 2005 Volvo truck tractor was heading eastbound on Interstate 74 when its steer tire possibly blew. This happened as it tried to move from the left lane to the right lane.

Police say the crash caused the driver to lose control and slam into the guardrail. The truck tractor’s semi-trailer ruptured and overturned into the eastbound road and ditch, spilling its contents onto the road. The crash did not cause any injuries.

Police are working on cleaning up the area. They say the process will continue through the afternoon. At 4 p.m., state police will close off both eastbound lanes to move the semi-trailer upright. They're asking drivers to be ready for delays and stopped traffic.