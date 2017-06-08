Summer camp offers outdoor fun, thrills

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Central Illinois children with disabilities are having fun at an overnight camp this June.

The Learning Without Limits Overnight Camp allows these children to experience traditional summer camp activities with the extra support they need. This includes the help of a 24-hour medical staff and trained volunteers.

Kids at the camp will be able to swim, have fun with crafts, play outdoor games and check out a Brandt International race car up close.

It’s happening from June 5-9 at the Lake Christian Assembly Camp Ground in Chatham.