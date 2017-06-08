Man gets life term for New Year's Eve double slaying

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The man found guilty of a double slaying was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Jermaine Davis was found guilty of first degree murder for the deaths of Larry Grice and Andrea Pocklington on New Year’s Eve in 2012.

Prosecutors say Davis shot Grice in the back of the head in a robbery. Sancho Mitchell of Decatur stabbed Pocklington who was six months pregnant.

Mitchell is still awaiting trial, which is set for June 26 at 9 a.m.