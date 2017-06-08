Farmers market provides weekly summer fun

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois plans to celebrate the foods its farmers grow this summer.

The Illinois Products Farmers Market brings together vendors, lawmakers and the public for a sampling of the state’s agribusiness work.

Fresh produce and other items are available, along with food, drinks and live entertainment. Programs are also offered to encourage people to practice healthy lifestyles.

Illinois leaders were invited to attend on June 8, including but not limited to Sens. Bill Brady and Andy Manar, along with Reps. Sue Scherer and Tim Butler.

The market happens every Thursday this summer from 4 to 7 p.m at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.