Champaign police make shooting death arrest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police made an arrest connected to a June murder investigation.

Champaign officers found 24-year-old Darien Carter with gunshot wounds on June 2. He died in the hospital from his injuries. Police then issued an arrest warrant for Champaign man Marquis Burnett, 21.

They found him in a car near the 2100 block of N. Lincoln Ave. in Urbana. He is now in custody. Police say they arrested Tywone Mitchell, 21, and Jamonhe Watkins, 20, in the same car stop, but on unrelated warrants.

Burnett’s warrant was for first degree murder. It carried a $1 million bond.