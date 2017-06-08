Band tour to continue despite gear theft

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield band had to cancel a show after discovering someone stole equipment.

Springfield Municipal Band manager Ken Pratt said the band decided to store sound equipment and large drums last August in a Douglas Park storage area. Earlier this month, they discovered someone broke the lock.

Mixer microphones, amps and speakers were all missing. As a direct result, a Tuesday night show in the park had to be shut down.

Pratt says the band will use rented equipment from the city as it continues its summer season. It will play a 6 p.m. Friday concert in Washington Park as part of the International Carillon Festival.

Springfield park district and city police are working on finding suspects.