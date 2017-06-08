Band tour to continue despite gear theftPosted: Updated:
Picture sparks concern about emergency vehicles
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Facebook post has people worrying about emergency responders getting stopped by trains.
Door 4 Food Truck making a splash in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new food truck in Decatur is quickly gaining attention in the community by putting twists on classic summer food favorites.
Coroner: Nevada woman says child's body in Illinois garage
Authorities say human remains have been found after a Las Vegas woman told investigators her dead child had been in a vacant southern Illinois home for two years.
Fatal motorcycle crash ruled accidental
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The cause of a fatal crash from April has been ruled an accident.
Mother speaks out after teens sentenced in 13 year old's death
SHELBYVILLE, Ill (WAND)- On June 17, 2016 13 year old Alexis Williams died of an asthma attack. Since, her death was investigated by State's Attorney of Shelby County and Illinois State police. Monday, a Shelby County judge sentenced two minors in connection with her death. They both face 2 years probation with other stipulation's included. WAND spoke exclusively to Williams' mother, Kathy Davis. Davis said, "I wanted in their community service to include...
Band tour to continue despite gear theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield band had to cancel a show after discovering someone stole equipment.
Pana man charged with murder in May 31 death
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old man arrested in connection with the death of another man has been charged with first-degree murder.
I-74 crash causes damage, delays
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – An interstate crash left traffic backed up Thursday morning.
Paris woman charged in house fire investigation
The 51-year-old faces obstruction and resisting arrest charges, followed a fire that destroyed the Edgar County home.
Prison foils woman's escape attempt
Lincoln, Ill. (WAND) – A prisoner tried to escape Logan Correctional Center over the weekend.
