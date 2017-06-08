Danville to consider dress code reinvention

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville school leaders are considering relaxing the district dress code.

Our partners at The News-Gazette report the proposed overhaul would make several changes. Students would be allowed to wear Danville spirit gear any day of the week. A quarter-zip pullover would be allowed if the student wears a collared shirt under it.

Students from K to 4 would be able to wear jeans or hooded sweatshirts, and high school teams would be able to wear their gear on game days.

The new rules would reinvent a dress code established in 2014-15. It required students to wear collared shirts and solid pants, skirts or shorts.

The Danville school board plans to take a vote on the overhaul at a June 21 meeting.