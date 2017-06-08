Honoring our fallen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A one of a kind wall honoring those lost in the war on terror has made its way to Springfield.

The Illinois Am Vets set up the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance Thursday at the Crown Plaza in Springfield. The wall has traveled more than 100,000 miles making its way through 35 states to help remember the thousands of people who lost their lives.

"A lot of people are familiar with the Vietnam Wall and everything that is associated with that. And a lot of veterans that come see it, have such a hard time seeing it and dealing with the memories and the losses of the veterans and their families. This wall has the exact same impact, but on the current generation." said Richard Shea Jr, State of Illinois Am Vets Commander.

The wall carries names from those lost from the conflict in Beirut to the present day, including names of first responders and victims lost on the attack on the World Trade Center.

"This wall is I believe the only one of it's kind that hold first responders along with veterans. The first responders are all on there that have been killed by acts of terror" explained Shea.

"These young men and women are fighting for our country, for our freedoms, for our rights. and the ones that were in the towers at the time they were in a way serving a country. And of course the fire fighters and EMT's and police and everyone that went. Some of them were off duty, they didn't even have to come in." said Marc Rogers, Commander of Am Vets post #14 in Clinton.

This wall allows veterans and Americans alike a chance to honor those lost at a time that to some is still fresh in their minds.

"I watched 9/11 on TV as the towers went down, as they were hit by the planes. It's something that is alive in my life so it's very meaningful." said Rogers.

For many, the wall serves as a connection to family, a way to once again be close to a loved one taken too soon.

"My son and two others died with him, they are on this wall. My son died in 2008 in Iraq, Special Phillip Pannier, his Sergeant David Hart and Special Ivan Merlo all passed away at the same time in an ambush attack out by the Tigris River." said Donald Pannier, who lost his son in January 2008.

The wall serves as a place of healing, and place to feel honor for all his son gave.

"Yes, today I am proud. When it happened I couldn't look very tall, now, I am proud. I'm glad that someone is honoring our fallen. I'm honored he travels throughout the United States. It's quite an honor to see his name presented as well as other names that come to our location who are strange. I'm glad we are honoring other names that we don't know, and when he goes to a strange area, they are honoring his name." said Pannier.

The wall will be on display until Sunday afternoon.