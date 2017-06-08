CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND)- When Tiffany Wubker was driving to work on Thursday, she thought it was just going to be a normal day, until she saw an act of kindness that made her day.

Wubker says around 7:00 am Thursday morning while driving past Chatham Junior High School, she spotted a young girl trying to cross the road on a bike. This in itself is nothing out of the ordinary, it's what she witnessed next that caught her by surprise.

"I was on New City Road, and there was a Sheriff's car in front of me, and across the street, a woman turned on her blinkers and got out of her vehicle because there was a girl about 10 years old trying to cross the street. She got out in full uniform, a solider, fully dressed, hats, boots everything. She was getting ready to walk the little girl across the road, when the officer whipped around and blocked traffic with his lights on to let that lady walk the girl across the street. With so much going on it's so good to see." Wubker explained.

Wubker says this act came at a time when the community has been rattled with violence and negativity.

"I honked and I waved because I have children of my own and with so much going on in Springfield, it just shows that there is good with a solider going out of her way, and officer going out of his way to do that for a little girl that they didn't even know in the middle of their daily routine"

"It's just good because I have kids of my own and I'm so scared to bring them to Springfield to a babysitter because of everything that is going on. Just to see that made my whole day feel 100 percent better about, there is good out there, it's not everyone out to hurt everyone, it makes me feel safer for my kids."

Wubker does not know who the solider or the officer are.