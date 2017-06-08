Illinois, Wake Forest set to meet in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Illinois coaches Orlando Antigua, Brad Underwood, Jamall Walker and Chin Coleman (left to right) pose on Tuesday afternoon at the Ubben Basketball Complex on campus.
Matchups for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge were released Thursday.
Illinois will travel to Wake Forest for the 19th annual event in late November. It will be just the third ever meeting between the two programs, and first since December 1st, 2004.
Illinois owns an all-time record of 8-10 in the challenge.
Here is a complete list of all the matchups:
Illinois @ Wake Forest
Duke @ Indiana
Notre Dame @ Michigan State
Miami @ Minnesota
Penn State @ NC State
Boston College @ Nebraska
Michigan @ North Carolina
Clemson @ Ohio State
Louisville @ Purdue
Florida State @ Rutgers
Maryland @ Syracuse
Wisconsin @ Virginia
Iowa @ Virginia Tech