Illinois, Wake Forest set to meet in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Illinois coaches Orlando Antigua, Brad Underwood, Jamall Walker and Chin Coleman (left to right) pose on Tuesday afternoon at the Ubben Basketball Complex on campus.

Matchups for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge were released Thursday.

Illinois will travel to Wake Forest for the 19th annual event in late November. It will be just the third ever meeting between the two programs, and first since December 1st, 2004.

Illinois owns an all-time record of 8-10 in the challenge.

Here is a complete list of all the matchups:

Illinois @ Wake Forest

Duke @ Indiana

Notre Dame @ Michigan State

Miami @ Minnesota

Penn State @ NC State

Boston College @ Nebraska

Michigan @ North Carolina

Clemson @ Ohio State

Louisville @ Purdue

Florida State @ Rutgers

Maryland @ Syracuse

Wisconsin @ Virginia

Iowa @ Virginia Tech