Fire crews work through the night to put out construction business fire

RURAL SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - Fire crews were called to Mast Construction Thursday evening for a massive fire.

Mast Construction is at 1560 CR 1475E in Sullivan. Multiple crews were called out including Sullivan, Lovington, Bethany and Arthur fire departments.

Neighbors tell us the owner's home as well as the business caught fire.

Moultrie County officials say firefighters will work through the night to put out the fire and hot spots.

No word yet on any injuries.