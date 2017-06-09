Coroner IDs girl killed in distracted driving crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner identified the 10-year-old killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say a distracted driver is at fault for a crash that killed Caitlin Conner, of Camargo.

It happened just before 4:00 P.M. on Interstate 57 just north of Champaign. Traffic was backed up for hours.

An investigation shows Conner was a backseat passenger in the car, which was stopped in traffic when a Jeep driven by 37-year old Steven Kruse from Mattoon crashed into the stopped vehicles.Two other occupants in the car where taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Police issued Kruse citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Electronic Communication Device Prohibited while Driving.