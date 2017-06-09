Distracted driver ticketed for deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a distracted driver is at fault for a crash Thursday afternoon that left a 10 year old girl from Camargo dead.

It happened just before 4:00 P.M. on Interstate 57 just north of Champaign. Traffic was backed up for hours.

An investigation shows a car carrying the 10-year-old and a semi truck were stopped in traffic when a Jeep driven by 37-year old Steven Kruse from Mattoon crashed into the stopped vehicles.Two other occupants in the car where taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

Police issued Kruse citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Electronic Communication Device Prohibited while Driving.