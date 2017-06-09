Two people shot on North Union Street in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders rushed two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds late Thursday Night.

Decatur Police were called out at 11:45 for a report of a victim down on a porch in the 1200 block of North Union Street. When police got on scene they say they found two gunshot victims.

When WAND News crews got on scene 15 minutes after the initial car, more gun fire rang out.

Decatur police confirm two people were rushed to the hospital but did not give an update on their condition.

Neighbors tell WAND News one of the victims is a 12-year old. Police have not confirmed the ages.