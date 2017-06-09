County highway bridge replacement continues

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Construction crews are working on replacing a bridge they say is in poor shape.

The bridge in question is on County Highway 38 (East Washington Street) in an area east of Maroa. Workers started putting in a concrete deck surface on Thursday morning.

The Macon County Highway Department says the substructure and support underneath the bridge has deteriorated. After the deck surface is finished, crews will pour the back walls of the bridge in and install a new earth embankment underneath it.

The department says the entire replacement will be finished in the next 4 to 6 weeks if weather cooperates.