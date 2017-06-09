Champaign men behind bars on weapons charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Two Champaign men are accused of showing weapons on social media.

Police arrested Jamonhe Watkins and Tywone Mitchell, both 20, on June 7. Officers wanted them on $200,000 bonds.

Police say the social media videos show the men holding semi-automatic handguns with extended magazines. Champaign detectives confirmed the weapons they were showing were real.

The court system has convicted Watkins and Mitchell before. Watkins had two past convictions for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Mitchell was on probation at the time of his arrest for the same charge.

Champaign police are still looking for information. If you know anything, you’re asked to call them or Crime Stoppers.