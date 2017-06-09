"Shake the Lake" returns to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A night of live concerts is coming to Decatur on Friday, June 9.

The Shake the Lake concert series, presented by Dansig and the Decatur Park District, will start at 7 p.m. in Nelson Park. Gates open for the event at 6 p.m.

The band Borderline is expected to perform on the 9th. Three more performances are scheduled through July, including 95Q and the Speed Lube Fan Appreciation Concert on June 23, Wreckless Whiskey on July 4, and Jackie Lee and Justin Adams and 95Q Guitar Pull on July 21.

Food and drinks will be available, but organizers say no coolers or outside food will be allowed. People should bring a chair or blanket to sit on.