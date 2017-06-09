Balloon accident sends man to hospital

CHATSWORTH, Ill. (WAND) – A hot air balloon accident left a man dangling in the air.

It happened Thursday at the Chatsworth Sesquicentennial Celebration, when a blast of wind slammed a balloon into another during takeoff.

Video from the scene shows the balloon dragging the pilot on the ground, then starting to rise. He managed to fall off from a small distance. Livingston County deputies say he went to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The balloon came down a short time later behind some trees with two other people in it. They didn’t know how to operate it as they had won the trip in a silent action. Both of them managed to get out unharmed.

Watch the accident below.

WARNING: The video contains strong language and could be disturbing to some viewers.