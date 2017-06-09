Illinois woman takes home instant ticket jackpot

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois woman won a big lottery prize.

Tiffany Atkinson cashed in a Roulette ticket valued at $250,000. She won it at a Moweaqua Casey’s store. The Taylorville woman says she’ll use the winnings to pay bills and buy a house.

The Casey’s, located at 925 E. Main St. in Moweaqua, earned $2,500 for selling the winning ticket. That value represents 1 percent of the total amount.

Roulette is a $5 instant ticket. The Illinois Lottery says people can still claim two of the top $250,000 prizes.