Man injured in truck tractor crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A driver is in the hospital after a crash at an intersection.

It happened at the crossing of Clark County roads 950 North and 150 East. Illinois State Police say a 2007 International truck tractor was heading westbound when a 2000 Chevy Cavalier failed to see it crossing.

The Cavalier driver, 42-year-old Korey Montgomery, moved into the intersection and into the path of the truck tractor, which couldn’t stop in time. The truck pushed the Cavalier into a northside ditch. Montgomery is now in Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign.

Montgomery faces charges for failing to wear a seat belt and failing to yield, among other counts.