Lincoln Troubadours bring alive sounds of the past

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Songs heard more than 100 years ago can once again be heard throughout the Capitol City.

The Lincoln Troubadours are performing some of President Lincoln's favorite songs for all to hear. The program is in its eighth year and is part of the History Comes Alive program. The eight person group sings acappella songs from the Civil War era, while adding a little bit of history for guests to learn during their thirty minute performance.

The Lincoln Troubadours believe its important to teach people the impact the music had on people in the past.

"Music changes how you think about things and it was no different in Lincoln's time.The Civil War was going on and music was used a propaganda. We talk about how it influenced soldiers and their lives. Some songs were so sad that commanders didn't allow them to sing them because they didn't want their morale to go down. So it influenced them just as much back then and we think its an important part of what was going on in Civil war." said Dolton McGhiey, who has been apart of the Lincoln Troubadours for five years.

The group performs for ten weeks during the summer from June until August at various locations throughout the city.

All performances are free to attend.

Below is a list of their performance times and locations.

Wednesdays

-12 pm- Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum

-2pm and 4pm- Old State Capitol

Thursdays

-12pm and 4pm- Old State Capitol

-2pm- Lincoln Home Visitor Center

Fridays

-10am and 11:30am- Old State Capitol

-1pm- Edwards Place

Saturdays

10am- Old State Capitol

12pm- Lincoln Home Visitor Center

2pm- Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum