Macon County veteran awarded gardening help

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois army veteran will use grant money to show off his green thumb.

Shawn Taylor recently asked the Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission for help. He had recently discovered a love for gardening, after planting things for himself and other people. The VAC decided to award him with a brand new tiller. He says he plans to use it to help his community.

"I have a lot of plans to help people," Taylor said. "People need to know how good gardening is…you do something and grow food for yourself and others!"

The VAC paid for the tiller through the "Help 4 Heroes" fund, a money source built through donations from businesses, individual people and the Howard G. Buffet Foundation. The commission reviews needs veterans submit throughout the year.