Champaign man facing murder charges in deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is facing multiple first-degree murder charges in connection with the June 2 shooting death of a 24-year-old man.

The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office has announced that Marquise Burnett, 21, was arraigned on four counts of first-degree murder Friday afternoon. Champaign police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of East Eureka Street.

Detectives say officers found a man, later identified as 24-year-old Darien Carter, with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. Carter was taken to a local hospital, where he would later succumb to his injuries.

Champaign police say witnesses reported seeing Carter riding a bicycle when someone in a car opened fire, and that witnesses allegedly identified the shooter as Burnett. An arrest warrant was issued, and Burnett was taken into custody.

If convicted on a first-degree murder charge with a firearm enhancement, Burnett could face between 45 years and life in prison. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.