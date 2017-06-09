"Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" award winners announced

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several local businesses are receiving hundreds of dollars in prizing for their participation in the "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" contest this year.

Officials say participants maintained landscaping, secured dumpsters, kept litter off of their property, and more in order to have the most visually-appealing business. Awards were given in three main categories, as well as the "Speed Lube Continued Excellence Award" and "Lowe's Best In Show Award." Judges made their way to each participating business over a three-day period to help make their decision.

We've included a list of winning businesses below:

Small Business:

1st: Fairview Hospital for Animals

2nd: Carriage House Apartments

3rd: Melanie Schelling State Farm

Medium Business:

1st: Land of Lincoln Credit Union, East Prosperity

2nd: Lindy Lu's

3rd: Wildflour Artisan Bakery

Large Business:

1st: Millikin University

2nd: Skeff Distributing

3rd: Northgate Pet Clinic

Speed Lube Continued Excellence Award:

The Reserve at Lakeview

Lowe's Best In Show Award:

Millikin University

All winners will receive a custom trophy, and winners will receive $350, $200, and $100 gift cards to various businesses for first, second, and third place, respectively. The winner of the Excellence Award will receive a certificate and $350 cash, and the Best In Show Award winner will receive a $350 gift card to Lowe's.

For a complete list of competitors and winners, click here.