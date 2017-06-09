Springfield police cracking down on gang activity

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say the efforts into cracking down on gangs in the city have resulted in officers identifying five dozen people believed to be affiliated with gangs.

Officials say officers have identified and spoken with 70 people believed to be involved with gangs. Springfield police say they believe the recent increase in shootings may be tied to a rivalry between two local gangs.

Springfield Police Deputy Chief Dennis Arnold tells WAND News, "The sheer disregard for human life is amazing. They don't care, they don't care as long as there is the one individual they are specifically targeting. They could be standing in a group of people, they don't care they will just fire indiscriminately."

Additionally, police say a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a firearm found early Sunday morning. Police say they believe the 17-year-old allegedly owned the gun. Detectives say the gun has been sent to the state crime lab for analysis, and to see if it has been used in recent shootings in the area.