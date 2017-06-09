Tractor driver injured in crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver is in the hospital after a truck rear-ended his tractor Friday. 

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says this happened on Route 29 near Taylorville.

The truck was pulling a flatbed trailer when it hit the tractor, which landed on its side. The driver suffered minor injuries. The tractor involved was a large John Deere vehicle. 

