Decatur woman facing criminal sexual abuse charge

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department says a woman is facing an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge in connection with an alleged incident involving a 16-year-old boy.

Decatur police say the incident was reported by the victim's mother on April 23. According to police sworn statements, Decatur police officers then spoke with the victim, who said he was sexually assaulted by a woman in his bedroom on April 22. The victim also told police that the woman was originally at the home to help with an errand.

On May 5, Decatur police detectives say they spoke with the woman, identified as Rebecca Wilhelm, 28, about the incident. During the interview, detectives say Wilhelm denied that the incident happened. However, Decatur police say Wilhelm would eventually admit to performing a sexual act with the victim, and that she believed the victim was 15 years old.

According to sworn statements, Wilhelm was released after the interview was finished, and that she would later be arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on June 8.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.