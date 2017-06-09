73 new American citizens sworn in

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Central Illinois welcomed 73 new American citizens Friday afternoon.

A naturalization ceremony was held at the the Old State Capitol for friends and family of the new citizens to see. The ceremony featured songs from the lawyer choir, and speeches from Mayor Jim Langfelder and Sangamon County Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo.

Each newly minted citizen was excited to become an official citizen. For some, like Jenny Harpole, who came from the Philippines four years ago, it was an accomplishment she did not take lightly.

"I was so excited, I came here early and I think it's a blessing. No I know this is a blessing, along with an obligation of being a United States Citizen. It's really a big blessing. I think everyone should take advantage of what this country has to offer and be a good citizen." she said.

For others, like Johanna Smith, who came from Holland in 1964, this was years in the making.

"It's great, Finally I'm a citizen. I can't believe it took me so long" she remarked.

When asked what the first thing she was going to do now an American Citizen, Smith said she was going to get her passport and visit Holland.