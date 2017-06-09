Damage estimated at $750K in Sullivan Fire

Sullivan, Ill. (WAND) – Fire swept through Mast Construction in a rural area just east of Sullivan causing an estimated $750,000 in damage.

Wood debris was being burned in a fire pit when flames jumped into stacks of finished product and bulk lumber and spread into the main manufacturing building. The building and its contents were destroyed by the fire and intense heat. One witness told WAND News he could see smoke 20 miles away.

Firefighters were able to save a house located on the property with minor damage to the homes siding. There were no injuries.

Firefighters from Lovington, Arthur and Bethany assisted the Sullivan Fire Department with manpower, pumpers and water tankers.

