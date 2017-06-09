Bed and breakfast pushes back against court ruling

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) – A bed and breakfast is fighting a lawsuit ruling.

Timber Creek Bed and Breakfast stands accused of denying a same-sex couple service in 2011. The Wathens family filed a lawsuit against the business, saying management discriminated against them.

The court decision required Timber Creek owners to pay them $80,000 in penalties and fees. They also had to pay $50,000 in attorney costs.

Our partners at the News-Gazette report the Walders, who own Timber Creek, say they will normally happily serve homosexual people but draw a line at gay weddings.